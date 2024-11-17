The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Eastern Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ EML traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687. Eastern has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $169.95 million, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.72%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
