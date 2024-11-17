Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Global X PropTech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,137.00 and a beta of 1.45. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X PropTech ETF (PTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X PropTech index. The fund tracks an index comprised of 50 global property technology companies, PropTechs, benefiting from innovations relating to residential and commercial real estate efficiency. Selection and weighting are based on market capitalization.

