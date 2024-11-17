Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Global X PropTech ETF (NASDAQ:PTEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Global X PropTech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTEC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,137.00 and a beta of 1.45. Global X PropTech ETF has a 12 month low of $26.68 and a 12 month high of $35.64.
Global X PropTech ETF Company Profile
