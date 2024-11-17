Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 2.110-2.470 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.11-2.47 EPS.

Applied Materials Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $17.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,287,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $141.94 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.78.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.81.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

