Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 680,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 123,339 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 64,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNOM stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 81,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,130. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.