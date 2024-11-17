Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Decreases By 23.6%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. 331,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,592. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $8.67.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
