Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Decreases By 23.6%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the October 15th total of 110,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.71. 331,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,592. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 60,262 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

