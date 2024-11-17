Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Update

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,286,500 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 1,875,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Post Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JPHLF remained flat at $9.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. Japan Post has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.36.

Japan Post Company Profile

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

