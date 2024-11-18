International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 15th total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.8 days.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of International Petroleum stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11. International Petroleum has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.96.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

