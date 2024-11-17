Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Posts Earnings Results

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Bilibili Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,703,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.86. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

