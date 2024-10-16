McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Takes $1.76 Million Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Separately, Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Amentum Price Performance

NYSE:AMTM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. 476,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,021. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

