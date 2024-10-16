SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.57. 1,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $160.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.81.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

