Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 4.4 %
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.55. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
