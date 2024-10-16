Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. CIBC boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.59.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

