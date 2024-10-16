Guild Holdings Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guild in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guild from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $947.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.04. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.97 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 2.1% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

