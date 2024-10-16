KeyCorp Weighs in on Surgery Partners, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Surgery Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Gillmor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Surgery Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

SGRY opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 33.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 421,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 106,054 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 19.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 20,963 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.