Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.3 days.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPMLF remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Imperial Metals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of base and precious metals in the United States, Switzerland, China, the Philippines, Singapore, and Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and other precious metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley open-pit copper-gold mine located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine located in west-central British Columbia.

