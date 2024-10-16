Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $19,383.09 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

