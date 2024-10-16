Prism Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQMG opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

