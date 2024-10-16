Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,066 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 658,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $26,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 373,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,288 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 221,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

