Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $5.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,488. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $219.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

