O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,300.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,198.23. 87,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,781. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,221.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,136.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,076.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

