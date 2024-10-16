Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Keyera in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth anticipates that the company will earn $2.31 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 4.86%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keyera

Keyera Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE KEY opened at C$43.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$31.16 and a 12 month high of C$44.56.

Keyera Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s payout ratio is presently 139.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$74,953.79. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.