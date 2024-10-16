Lynch & Associates IN Has $4.86 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 43.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 65,961 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 107,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 39.8% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 228,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

