Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,053 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 338,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 771,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 57,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.74 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

