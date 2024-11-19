Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,257 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

