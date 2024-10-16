Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$5.78.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$4.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.61. The stock has a market cap of C$873.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$3.79 and a 52-week high of C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$211.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.10 million. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trican Well Service

In other Trican Well Service news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,977 shares of company stock worth $173,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

