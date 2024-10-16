Acorn Creek Capital LLC Sells 99 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises 0.8% of Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,144,000 after acquiring an additional 494,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMH stock opened at $247.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.67 and a 200-day moving average of $240.27. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.