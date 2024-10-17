Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ CATH opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31. The company has a market capitalization of $920.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
