AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AWF stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.36.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 24,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 91,642 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 16.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,656 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

