AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Update

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AWF stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $11.36.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.