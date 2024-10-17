Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.75 ($1.71) and traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.68), with a volume of 3,584,610 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Regional REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,614.46%.
In other news, insider Massy Larizadeh acquired 102,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,221.40 ($13,347.35). Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.
Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.
