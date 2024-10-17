SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.65 and traded as high as C$26.41. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.19, with a volume of 231,273 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRU.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.83.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 0.8 %

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.77.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

