LPA Group (LON:LPA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.07 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 56.30 ($0.74). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 58 ($0.76), with a volume of 19,815 shares trading hands.

LPA Group Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.64 million, a P/E ratio of 828.57 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.07.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and market industrial electrical and electronic products for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft, infrastructure, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers aircraft ground power supply equipment, such as connectors, aircraft socket assembly kits, cable assemblies, load banks, cable/plug test box, gateway aircraft plug, power analyzers, flanged plugs and sockets, lanyard assemblies, aircraft connectors, plane power crocodile cable carriers, flanged receptacle, and junction sleeves; box aviation ground power units; enclosures, panels and looms, and power outlets; circuit breakers; rectangular, filter, push-pull, hermetic, power, and circular connectors; contactors; in line cable splices and terminal junction modules; backshells and dustcaps; and aviation ground power units.

