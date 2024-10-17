Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Shares Bought by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 566.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AS. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after buying an additional 965,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 557.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,619 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amer Sports by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,420 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AS shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amer Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Amer Sports Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE AS opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.