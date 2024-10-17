Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 405.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,374,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,762 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.9% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 49,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $79.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

