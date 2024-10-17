Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 22,498 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

