Asset Dedication LLC Has $846,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $115.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.