Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $216,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 944 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $236.90 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day moving average of $198.30.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,844.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.