Unigold (CVE:UGD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.06. Unigold shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 70,000 shares trading hands.

Unigold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

