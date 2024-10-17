Cruz Cobalt (CVE:CUZ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cruz Cobalt Corp (CVE:CUZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Cruz Cobalt shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 87,000 shares trading hands.
Cruz Cobalt Trading Up 25.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$3.93 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
Cruz Cobalt Company Profile
Cruz Cobalt Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for cobalt and lithium properties. It holds interests in nine cobalt projects located in North America, including five in Ontario, two in British Columbia, one in Idaho, and one in Montana.
