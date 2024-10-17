Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QLYS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $126.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $140.51. Qualys has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock worth $1,469,140. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

