MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and traded as low as $16.12. MonotaRO shares last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 70,397 shares trading hands.

MonotaRO Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.68.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.42 million. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 27.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

