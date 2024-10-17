FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF) Short Interest Down 7.1% in September

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (OTCMKTS:FDDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDDMF opened at $5.00 on Thursday. FDM Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $5.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.51.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

