Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 187.16 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 190.36 ($2.49). Henderson European Focus Trust shares last traded at GBX 188 ($2.45), with a volume of 414,114 shares traded.
Henderson European Focus Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £400.01 million, a PE ratio of 537.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 186.04.
Henderson European Focus Trust Company Profile
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
