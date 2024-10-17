Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Georgian Mining shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 439,239 shares traded.
Georgian Mining Trading Down 9.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20.
About Georgian Mining
Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Georgian Mining
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Georgian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georgian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.