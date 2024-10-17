Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Decreases By 6.4%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRTAF stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. freenet has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $26.87.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.55 million during the quarter.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

