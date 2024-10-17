IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IEH Co. (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $9.09. IEH shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 250 shares.

IEH Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.58.

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. IEH had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter.

About IEH

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

