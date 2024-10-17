Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $220.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

