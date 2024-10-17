Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova Sells 15,000 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADLGet Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 929,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,835.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 11th, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $90,750.00.
  • On Thursday, October 3rd, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $12,330.00.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CADL opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

