Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova Sells 15,000 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 929,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,597,835.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 15,000 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $90,750.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Estuardo Aguilar-Cordova sold 1,800 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $12,330.00.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CADL opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Institutional Trading of Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

