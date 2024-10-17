Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aviat Networks (AVNW)

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/15/2024 – Aviat Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2024 – Aviat Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Aviat Networks had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Aviat Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $51.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Aviat Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/19/2024 – Aviat Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2024 – Aviat Networks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

9/13/2024 – Aviat Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Aviat Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

AVNW stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $291.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163,365 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 155,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.