Taylor Gray Sells 10,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Gray sold 10,000 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.81, for a total transaction of C$108,100.00.

Taylor Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Taylor Gray sold 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$12,183.60.

Sylogist Stock Performance

TSE:SYZ opened at C$10.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47. Sylogist Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.51 and a twelve month high of C$11.60.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

Sylogist ( TSE:SYZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.33 million. Sylogist had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2447905 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYZ shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.96.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

