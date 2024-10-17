Taylor Gray Sells 10,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Director Taylor Gray sold 10,000 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.81, for a total transaction of C$108,100.00.
Taylor Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 11th, Taylor Gray sold 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$12,183.60.
Sylogist Stock Performance
TSE:SYZ opened at C$10.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,080.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.47. Sylogist Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.51 and a twelve month high of C$11.60.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYZ shares. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Sylogist to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Acumen Capital set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Sylogist in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.96.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYZ
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.