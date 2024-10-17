Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of TLH stock opened at $106.52 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

